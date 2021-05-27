Lander University Announces Spring 2021 Graduates

Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon 363 students during the University’s 163rd commencement ceremony on May 11. Dr. Brenda Kapingidza '15, and Greenwood City Mayor Brandon Smith delivered the keynote addresses during three formal programs held inside Finis Horne Arena.
The Spring Class of 2021 includes graduates from local communities, cities and regions across South Carolina and other states across the country, as well as internationally. In addition to the list below, graduate information can be found online at www.lander.edu.
Academic Honors:
Graduates receiving honors for their academic achievements are noted with the award received. Descriptions of those awards are below.
Summa cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher.
Magna cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89.
Cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Golden L. Award is given to graduates who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, during the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.
Thayer Award is given to the graduate with the highest grade point average of any member of the University's Spring 2021 graduating class.
Clinton, South Carolina
Bradley Davis, Cunningham, B.S. in Business Administration.
Fountain Inn, South Carolina
Rikki Lynne Johnson, B.S. in Environmental Science, summa cum laude and Golden L. Award.
Gray Court, South Carolina
Orlandria A'myia Simpson, B.S. in Business Administration, cum laude and Golden L. Award.
Laurens, South Carolina
Anna B. Mitchum, B.S. in Business Administration; cum laude and Golden L. Award; Elaine Harris Foggie, B.S. in Business Administration; Heidi Lynne Ziegler, B.S. in Special Education, Golden L. Award; and Rayneisha Monet Boyd, B.S. in Business Administration, Golden L. Award.
Ware Shoals, South Carolina
Courtney Estelle Coffey, B.S. in Computer Information Systems; Derika La'Shay Hunter, B.S. in Business Administration; Elizabeth Holley Fields, B.S. in Sociology; Kaitlyn Abby Pilgrim, B.S. in Biology, Golden L. Award; Michael Scott Pilgrim, M.S. in Management; and Precious Na'Dea Hunter, B.S. in Business Administration.
