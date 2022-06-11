Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the Dean’s List for the second semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 over the course of the semester. Laurens County students are listed by their hometowns below.
Clinton: Gracie Boyd, Madison Collins, Cortney Hightower, and Keri Lawson.
Enoree: James Davis, Logan Melton, and Holly Stone.
Fountain Inn: Taelyn Calwile, Abigail Ladd, Shelby Machado, and Perri Oliver.
Gray Court: Mancel Brewington, Kacey Weathers, and Grace Whitmire.
Joanna: James Riddle.
Laurens: Kenaja Burnside, Anna Harris, McKenzie Parris, Nancy Reynoso, Jaqueline Rhodes, and Sheresa Sullivan.
Ware Shoals: Erin Allen, Abby Bell, Colby Burdette, Kayla Winters, and Brianna Shumate.
Waterloo: Kyndal Jordan, Crystalyn Lyerly, Margaret Maggard, and Tori Smith.
