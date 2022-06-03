Lander University conferred bachelor's and master's degrees upon 421 students during the 165th commencement ceremony on May 4.
Hollywood actor Andy Buckley, known for his role in the hit television series "The Office," delivered the keynote address during the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ceremonies held inside Finis Horne Arena.
Honor status was bestowed on baccalaureate degree graduates based on their final grade point average (GPA). Those receiving distinction for their academic achievements are indicated as below.
- summa cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher.
- magna cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89.
- cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74.
- Golden L. Award is given to graduates who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, during the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.
- Thayer Award is given to the graduate with the highest grade point average of any member of the University's graduating class for Spring 2022.
The Class of 2022 includes graduates from local communities across the State, the Nation, and internationally. Graduates are listed by their hometowns.
Clinton
- Elizabeth Childress, B.S. in Elementary Education; magna cum laude, Golden L.
- Cortney Hightower, B.S. in Human Services.
- Grayson Peoples, B.A. in History; summa cum laude, Golden L.
Fountain Inn
- Sarah Good, B.S. in Business Administration; magna cum laude, Golden L.
- Kaula Gunter, B.S. in Criminology & Psychology; cum laude, Golden L.
Gray Court
- Madeleine Loveland, B.S. in Psychology.
- Kendall Wakester, B.S. in Nursing; magna cum laude.
Joanna
- Paige South, B.S. in Early Childhood Education; cum laude, Golden L.
Laurens
- Raylyn Garner, B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies; cum laude, Golden L.
- Laura Harlan, B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies; magna cum laude, Golden L.
- Taylor Powell, B.S. in Early Childhood Education; cum laude, Golden L.
- Kathryn Wilson, B.S. in Nursing.
Ware Shoals
- Taylor Byrd, B.S. in Early Childhood Education; summa cum laude, Golden L.
- Taylor Johnston, M.Ed. in Teaching and Learning.
- Emily McClellan, B.S. in Media and Communication.
- Damion Moragne, B.S. in Media and Communication.
- Kasey Wood, M.Ed. in Teaching and Learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.