Lander University Broadens Scholarship Program for Transfer Students

Lander University has enhanced its scholarship program for transfer students.
The scholarships are for students seeking to transfer from other colleges and universities, as well as students from two-year institutions who wish to continue their college education, said Dr. Todd Gambill, Vice President for Enrollment and Access Management at Lander.
For Fall 2022, the University will offer a $1,000 scholarship for the first time to students with a 2.7 – 2.99 GPA, and a $2,000 scholarship to students with a 3.0 GPA or higher. The scholarships are available to traditional students seeking in-person instruction and to those pursuing online degrees.
To be eligible, students must have earned 12 post-high school hours and have successfully completed at least 67 percent of all attempted hours. They must enroll at Lander as full-time students.
“Lander recognizes that transfer students, who have demonstrated that they are strong students elsewhere, have a track record of success,” Gambill said. “We also know that many transfer students are sensitive to the price of education. Lander wants to help all students have a successful transition to our campus.”
Enrollment at Lander from transfer students has steadily increased. This fall, Lander admitted 37 percent more transfer students than Fall 2020, Gambill said.
“We believe it is important to tailor our scholarship programs to fit the needs of our students,” he said.
