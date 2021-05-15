GREENWOOD, S.C. -- A researcher who has worked on a team of scientists studying the COVID-19 vaccine and a mayor who led his community through the pandemic offered advice to graduates at Lander University’s 163rd commencement ceremonies Tuesday (May 11).
Lander University alumna Dr. Brenda Kapingidza, who spoke at Lander’s 9 a.m. and noon ceremonies, called on graduates to “make sure you maintain your identity and have a clear vision of where you want to be.”
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, who spoke at the 3 p.m. ceremony, said that the past 14 months have shown everyone that they cannot take “any of your human experiences for granted.”
The University, which awarded bachelor’s and master’s degrees to about 377 graduates, divided the commencement exercises into three ceremonies to keep the number of graduates, employees and guests in the Finis Horne Arena to safe levels. Each ceremony, which limited graduates to five guests, was conducted in accordance with public health and government guidelines, including social distancing and mask requirements, as well as temperature screenings for all participants and attendees.
Kapingidza, who studied at Lander through the Dr. Douglas and Jean Mufuka scholarship program, shared her story of growing up in Zimbabwe and realizing at an early age that she wanted to pursue a medical-related field of study.
As one of eight children, Kapingidza believed college was impossible. But the generosity of the Mufuka family led to the realization of her educational dreams, which extended beyond Lander to the University of South Carolina where she earned a doctoral degree. In June 2020, she joined scientists at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, which has been studying the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV02, associated with COVID-19.
“I can attest that my journey was filled with so many obstacles, but I remained resolute,” she said, referencing her discovery that her original desire to study organic compounds wasn’t what she wanted to do. Kapingidza switched focus areas – something almost unheard of in doctoral studies – and found her passion in studying biochemistry with a specialization in molecular immunology.
The scientist admitted she wanted to quit because she was unprepared for the doctoral program she wanted to pursue. Her path to success, however, was guided by the words of the headmistress of her high school in Zimbabwe.
The school leader’s mantra became Kapingidza’s lesson for life, “Whenever I found myself in doubt … I always repeated it. ‘Who am I, where am I going to, and how do I get there?’ This mantra keeps me grounded.”
For graduate Learnmore Jeremia, also of Zimbabwe, the ceremony was especially poignant. Jeremia, a chemistry major, received the Thayer Award, the University’s highest academic honor. Kapingidza was a mentor to him throughout his undergraduate education. “She has so inspired me,” he said. “I know that I will want to be a mentor to others as she has been to me.”
The desire to pursue an education, regardless of obstacles, wasn’t lost on graduate Rosalind Carrell Sanchez.
She refused to give up her dream of a college education – a quest that was 16 years in the making. The 34-year-old Army veteran served eight years on military bases throughout the United States, South Korea and Iraq and three years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Although she joined the military to defray college costs, the Army’s numerous assignments hampered her educational efforts.
Settling in Edgefield County after active duty service, she chose Lander for her education and became a mother during her academic journey to become a nurse. The new Lander-graduate will join Self Regional Medical Center as an emergency room nurse. “I can work with people of all ages and all areas of life. The ER is the gateway between the community and the facility. I’ll be able to focus on community health, something I am very passionate about,” she said.
Lander faculty member Dr. Farha Ali shared the joy of graduation with students whom she taught and as a member of the Class of 2021 herself. Ali, who already has a master’s degree and a Ph.D., earned a master’s degree in management.
“I am a lifelong learner,” said Ali. “Although I am in computing, I wanted to learn how organizations run. When the opportunity to pursue this master’s degree became available to me, I was interested. It will give me a new perspective for some areas of my classes.”
Brandon Smith, an attorney, said he wrote in a fifth-grade essay that he wanted to be Greenwood’s mayor. At the time, he didn’t live in the city limits “or have any idea about the role of leadership.”
But the role of being the city’s leader does not define him, he said, as the graduates’ own accomplishments and mistakes will not define them “as long as your heart is in the right place.”
Just as the graduates are looking forward to the next steps in their lives, Smith said he is looking ahead to the city’s life after 14 months of pandemic uncertainty.
“Life involves a lot of improvisation,” he said, noting that those best equipped to handle change will be successful throughout their lives.
Honors College graduate Caroline Holubek is an example of Smith’s message of improvisation. She returned to Greenwood from Spain when her study-abroad experience was upended by the pandemic. With time on her hands beyond her studies, Holubek began helping a local children’s clothing business, The Frilly Frog, with its online marketing needs. The company’s business has grown about 150 percent over the past year.
Holubek graduated in only three years from Lander with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and another bachelor’s degree in Spanish – proof that even a pandemic doesn’t have to result in failure.
“My work has been part of this business’ success story,” said Holubek, who will join the staff of the Greenville-based company, Southern Tide, as a marketing coordinator in two weeks. “My work has been gratifying and a wonderful experience.”
Among the degrees conferred, Lander University presented an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Scott Smith, chaplain of Lander’s Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM). Smith, a native of Pendleton, joined the BCM in 1985 and has been a loyal mentor and minister to the campus’ students, faculty and staff for more than three decades.
