Lander University has earned a Gold award status as a Military Friendly School for 2022-23.
“This is a notable achievement, as it displays the compassion, support and continued efforts of the University, faculty and staff in pursuing and investing in the necessary infrastructure and programs to service the needs of our veterans, current service members and their dependants,” said Jason Smith, director of Lander's Military and Veteran Services.
Nearly 2,000 schools participated in the 2022-23 survey. Out of those, just 282 were selected for a Gold award status. “As a veteran myself, I find it rewarding to assist and guide our fellow veteran and military students and their family members to make their experience here at Lander one that is distinguished,” said Smith.
The Military Friendly School program encourages organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs and students. Institutions are evaluated using public data sources, as well as survey responses. Final ratings are determined by combining survey responses with government and agency public data sources through a logic-based assessment.
