Lander University Establishes “Commencement-to-Career Promise”

Offering over 90 areas of study and market-driven programs that meet the needs of the most in-demand career fields, Lander University is committed to its mission of preparing students for placement in the workforce or graduate school upon graduation.
It’s because of this commitment that Lander recently unveiled its new “Commencement-to-Career Promise,” beginning for students enrolled in Lander’s graduating class of 2025.
“Our graduates are amazing,” said Dr. Todd Gambill, vice president for enrollment and access management at Lander University. “Companies and graduate programs in our region and across the U.S. are clamoring to recruit our graduates because they know they are getting candidates well-prepared to step in and make an immediate impact. We believe this promise will ease some of the pressure that students often feel so that they can focus on getting the most out of their undergraduate experience at Lander.”
The promise is simple: students will find a job in their field of study within the first 60 days of graduation, or Lander will hire those students as graduate assistants and guarantee their acceptance into the Lander graduate program of their choice. As a graduate assistant, students will receive a 50% discount on tuition and receive a $6,000 stipend per academic year.
To qualify for the program, students must graduate from Lander within four years, earning a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Additional admissions requirements may apply for specific graduate programs. Recent graduates of Lander University have found rewarding careers with some big-name employers, including BDO Global, Google, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and Walt Disney World Resorts. Others have been accepted to professional schools at some of the nation’s most prestigious institutions, including Georgetown Law School, Penn State Law, Mercer University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University.
“We believe our Commencement-to-Career Promise will appeal to students and their parents during their college search,” said Jennifer Mathis, executive director of Lander’s Office of Admissions. “Lander is willing to invest in our students, and that is important to families.”
“At Lander University, we fully believe in the graduates we produce,” added Dr. Richard Cosentino. “Our Commencement-to-Career Promise further showcases the high level of confidence we have in the students we train for the workforce and the world.”
