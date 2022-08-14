The Lander University Forum was awarded first place for universities with enrollment of 2501 and over at the 2021-2022 Scholastic Newspaper Awards. The Forum scored a total of 860 points out of 1,000 available points.
The Lander University Forum is the University’s student-run paper available throughout campus.
“Our goal from the start has been to produce a quality newspaper through research, interviewing, accurate reporting, careful copyediting and aesthetically pleasing layout,” said Robert Stevenson, professor of journalism. “I’m really pleased for all the contributors to the Forum. Students work hard to bring interesting and important articles to the Lander community.”
