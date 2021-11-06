Lander University invites the Lakelands community to join students, faculty and staff on campus for the University’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration. The festivities will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 5 p.m. on Lander’s Assembly Plaza.
Attendees can enjoy several family-friendly activities, including horse-drawn carriage rides, special dance performances and music recitals by Lander students, ornament decorating, cookies, coffee and hot cider, and Ferris wheel rides. There will also be a movie screen on the front lawn, which will feature the Jim Carrey version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The lighting of the tree will officially take place at 6 p.m. The evening’s festivities will continue until 8 p.m.
“We are excited to once again offer this event, not only for our students and employees, but also for their families and members of our community,” said Dr. Richard Cosentino, president of Lander University. “We hope that our local residents will join us at Lander University as we kick off the holiday season together.”
