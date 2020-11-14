In honor of Veterans Day, The Office of Military and Veterans Services at Lander University recognized students, faculty and staff who are also veterans of the United States Armed forces on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the Lander Dining Hall.
“Lander University is proud of our reputation as one of the friendliest schools in the country for veterans,” said Jason Smith, director of Military and Veterans Services at Lander. “We are equally proud of our student veterans, and their contributions to our campus community.”
