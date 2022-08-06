Lander University’s future Bearcats recently explored campus during the final orientation session of the summer.
Orientation sessions provide a glimpse of college life to incoming freshmen, giving them opportunities to connect with peers, and discover more about their field of interest through academic college sessions.
Residence halls are open for new students August 17-18, using an appointment-based check-in process. Fall semester classes begin August 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.