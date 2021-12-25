Lander University nursing graduates were recognized during the William Preston Turner School of Nursing’s pinning ceremony on the evening of Dec. 14.
“Presentation of the nursing school pin is a significant event,” said Dr. Dori Dahlberg, assistant professor of nursing, adding that each nursing program creates its own unique identifying pin.
Following the pinning of graduates, recital of the Nightingale Pledge and lighting of Lamps of Knowledge, a brief awards ceremony was held. Karla Luevano-Santana, of West Columbia, received the Faculty Award of Excellence; Morgan Lankford, of Greenville, received the Clinical Excellence Award; Mackenzie Turner, of Cayce, received the Professional Nursing Award; Joshua Kagey, of Easley, received the Professional Development Award; Brittany Adams, of Lyman, received the Neuman Award; and Labreshia Hill, of Abbeville, received the Nursing Leadership Award.
(Photo by Zack Bennett)
