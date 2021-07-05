First responders and public employees enrolled in Lander University’s online M.S. in Emergency Management program may qualify for a need-based scholarship up to $6,000 ($1,500 per semester).
The scholarship will be available beginning with the Fall 2021 semester.
The program is designed to assist men and women dedicated to public service careers, said Dr. Todd Gambill, vice president for Enrollment and Access Management at Lander.
“We know that many people who have committed themselves to a life of public service often have limited resources to continue their education,” he said. “Lander appreciates the work that they are doing. We have developed this scholarship to help them pursue a graduate degree in emergency management and grow their careers.”
Lander’s Emergency Management program offers a comprehensive education in the science of management for natural and man-made disasters. The curriculum takes an interdisciplinary approach that borrows from several academic fields and best-practices in this emerging field of study.
The program is particularly beneficial because of its flexibility for working professionals, Gambill said.
“Many people already working in first responder or public service careers may not have the opportunity to pursue traditional, in-person education programs,” he said. “We hope that graduates leave our program better prepared to serve their communities.”
“First responder” personnel, who may qualify for the scholarship, include professional and volunteer law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians or paramedics.
Employees of any federal, state or local government or other government agencies are considered “public employees.”
Scholarship applicants will be required to complete the FAFSA and scholarship application, which will be used to verify their first responder/government employee status.
The registration link for the scholarship is https://rb.gy/lsaf27.
Visit https://www.lander.edu/emgt to learn more about the M.S. in Emergency Management program.
