November 30 marked Lander University’s third annual foray into #GivingTuesday. After raising $42,000 and $68,000 the previous two years, the University and its donors reached a record-setting mark of $180,000.
“Lander donors have been raising the bar on #GivingTuesday donations for the past two years, and this year is a blockbuster year nearly tripling last year’s totals,” said Mike Worley, vice president for university advancement at Lander. “Philanthropy is a pillar of Lander and our donors make it possible to provide critical support to our students and programs. The inspiring generosity our Lander family showed this #GivingTuesday will build a foundation of success for our students.”
Gifts poured in for various programs, ranging from athletics teams to the Lander Excellence Fund. Alumni, parents and even Lander Athletics fans donated to the University. These gifts to the University and its programs help provide new equipment, cover travel expenses and allow Lander to continue supporting a world-class education and Bearcat experience.
One of the major gifts came through Lander alumnus Steve Wohlwend ’81, president and chair for The Lander Foundation’s board of directors. Wohlwend provided the University with its first challenge gift at $30,000, which donors quickly completed on the day’s rise to $180,000.
Gary Middlebrook, father of 2013 Bearcat soccer alumna Lara Doss, created an endowed scholarship of $25,000.
Lander University is grateful for the support and looks forward to continually improving students’ experiences in their pursuit of a world-class education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.