Lander University will soon undergo several campus renovation projects, thanks to funding provided by the South Carolina General Assembly in the passing of the state budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
“This is an exciting time to be a member of our Lander University family,” said Lander President Richard Cosentino. “As our enrollment continues to climb year after year, we remain committed to providing our students with a top quality student experience through these enhancements to our campus.”
Lander’s allocations in this year’s budget are the best in school history, and the school recently announced that it had received special funding for the construction of a new nursing building on campus. In addition to those dollars, the legislature also awarded Lander funding for maintenance, renovation and repairs, which will allow the University to bring all of its existing facilities up to date. These maintenance projects will include updating HVAC systems in academic and administrative buildings, as well as parking lot construction and pavement, electrical upgrades and elevator replacement.
“Lander University appreciates this generous funding package from the legislature, a record amount for our institution,” said Adam Taylor, vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at Lander. “These enhancement projects will drive our University forward as we continue to provide a quality college education for South Carolina’s students.”
Lander will also use these dollars to take on several renovation and campus beautification projects. The University recently demolished Sproles Student Center, a nearly 70-year-old building that no longer accommodated students’ needs for recreational space. In its place, Lander will construct a new outdoor recreation and pool area, featuring new lighting, a covered pavilion and restroom facilities. The space will also double as an expansive area for outdoor classes, academic activities and other campus events.
The University will also renovate the bell tower of Laura Lander Hall, the school’s most recognizable and celebrated landmark on campus. The project will preserve and restore the 117-year-old bell tower to its original beauty, and work will include roofing and brick touchups, along with new louvers and uplighting.
Lander also recently purchased the former Bank of America building in Uptown Greenwood, and officials say the University’s continued record growth in the number of students and programs has created a need for additional space that can be used for academic, administrative, students life and event purposes. The building will add more than 18,100 square feet of versatile, multipurpose space for the Lander community.
At Chipley Hall, Lander’s oldest dormitory, a new traffic circle and driveway will bring added beauty and function to Lander’s core campus. Along with new landscaping and other enhancements, the reconfigured driveway will make the space safer and more convenient for students and pedestrians.
“We are incredibly thankful to the South Carolina Legislature for its commitment to Lander University,” said President Cosentino. “Their continued, generous support recognizes that an investment in Lander is an investment in the future of South Carolina. We will always strive to live up to that high expectation.”
