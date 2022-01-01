Soon-to-be graduates studying various specialties in education at Lander University were recently recognized in the University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium during the College of Education’s pinning and hooding ceremony.
“It’s my privilege to serve as the dean of the College of Education here at Lander University,” said Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron as she welcomed the crowd of students’ families and friends. “This ceremony is a culmination of years of dedication, hard work and sacrifice.”
Professors, who were often students’ mentors, shared kind words prior to the ceremonial pinning of the graduates. Additionally, master’s graduates were hooded.
Photo by Laura B. Wood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.