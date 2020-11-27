Lander University and the South Carolina Technical College System have signed a partnership agreement to enhance the transfer of students from any one of the 16 technical colleges in South Carolina to Lander University.
This new agreement will allow Lander to accept the associate of arts or associate of science degree awarded by one of South Carolina’s technical colleges as completing all general education requirements at Lander.
Beginning immediately, this new program will aid students in making a smoother transfer between institutions. It will help reduce lost time to graduation, and relieve some of the added financial burden associated with transferring. “Students completing an associate of arts or an associate of science at any S.C. technical college can now seamlessly transfer into any of the baccalaureate programs at Lander University,” said Dr. Jim Colbert, associate provost at Lander University. “We are very pleased to partner with the South Carolina Technical College System.”
This is only the latest in a series of agreements between Lander University and South Carolina’s technical colleges. Last month, Lander University’s College of Business signed a similar agreement which created a pathway for students who have earned an associate of applied science to transfer into Lander’s new Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration program. Meanwhile, Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences has signed a number of agreements with South Carolina’s technical colleges to establish a pathway for students who have earned their associate of applied science in a particular discipline to transfer into the college’s equivalent baccalaureate program.
“Lander University and the South Carolina Technical College System share the same goal, and that is to develop a strong and able workforce for the state of South Carolina,” added Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Lander. “This agreement further establishes Lander as a transfer-friendly institution. We are eliminating the needless barriers that transfer students often encounter at other universities. We recognize the quality of the graduates of the S.C. Technical College System, and thus we will provide them with credit for their accomplishments.”
