Lander University will observe its 149th birthday with a 24-hour Day of Giving.
From noon Feb. 11 through noon Feb. 12, Lander alumni, friends and supporters are encouraged to galvanize their support by donating to initiatives that will benefit the University and its students.
“The challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have raised the University’s awareness for enhancing services to students beyond traditional academic needs,” said Mike Worley, executive director of The Lander Foundation.
“While scholarships are critical to our fundraising efforts on the Day of Giving, we also will target support for other needs, including our Student Crisis Fund, the newly formed Bare Necessities Food Pantry and services to enhance the health and well-being of students.”
Lander already has a gift from a donor to establish an outdoor fitness court on the Lander campus for students and the greater Greenwood community, Worley said.
“This donor is challenging others to donate and will match one-to-one all gifts on the Day of Giving designated for the outdoor fitness center,” Worley said.
The outdoor workout station is a concept developed by the National Fitness Campaign, which has a goal of bringing fresh-air fitness to 1,000 U.S. cities by 2022. Each Fitness Court®, includes a sports floor with a variety of stations where people can exercise, said Worley.
“The pandemic has led many people to forego their traditional gym routines because of concerns over safety and health. Walking is important to our health, and Lander supports this with an outdoor walking track for the University and community,” he said.
“The Fitness Court® takes fitness one more step by providing an outdoor gym which can be used by students and other adults, including those who don’t have access to gyms.”
The Fitness Court® offers a seven-movement, seven-minute system which provides a full-body workout to people of all ability levels. With more than 30 pieces of body-weight equipment, the court can be used in many ways.
Groundbreaking for the Fitness Court® is scheduled to occur later this year, Worley said.
“We look forward to being part of the world’s largest outdoor gym network,” he said.
How to celebrate Lander’s Day of Giving
The Day of Giving will begin on Feb. 11 and end at noon on Feb. 12. All gifts – large and small – have a direct impact on Lander’s current and future students.
Gifts can be made in several convenient ways, including:
Using Lander’s secure online giving portal at giving.lander.edu/givingday.
Calling The Lander Foundation at 864-388-8530.
Mailing your donation to The Lander Foundation, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, S.C. 29649.
Visiting The Lander Foundation and Alumni Center at The Greenwood Building, 104 Maxwell Ave., Suite 600, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Guidelines from S.C. DHEC and the CDC for the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be followed to ensure the health and safety of donors and staff.
Lander friends and supporters are encouraged to wear Lander colors and gear during the Day of Giving and share their school spirit on social media.
“Despite the international pandemic, support from all donors is important to Lander University as we look ahead to 150 years of education and service,” said Worley.
For additional information, visit www.lander.edu/givingday.
