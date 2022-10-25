Students who earn their Associate of Applied Science in Accounting or Business Administration in Management at Spartanburg Community College will have a new avenue to seamlessly transition to a bachelor’s degree program with an emphasis in accounting, marketing or management at Lander University thanks to a new transfer agreement announced today.
Through articulation agreements signed by Lander and SCC, graduates who meet the transfer requirements will be guaranteed admission to Lander and receive priority acceptance. Furthermore, graduates will automatically be qualified for a transfer scholarship upon admission and enrollment by Lander.
"We are excited to announce yet another way our Chasers at Spartanburg Community College can dream it, chase it and live it," said Dr. Michael Mikota, president of SCC. "Our extensive investments in direct transfer partnerships displays our dedication to enhancing the capacity for our students to access the most affordable and flexible programs in the state to attain their higher education and career aspirations."
"We are excited to be partnering with Spartanburg Community College to provide students opportunities to advance their careers. We recognize the excellence of Spartanburg Community College, and these agreements allow its students to seamlessly enter our programs and succeed,” added Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president of Academic Affairs at Lander. "In addition to these two agreements, our online Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business Administration provides students who earn associate degrees in other disciplines, including in technical fields, a path to a Lander business degree as well."
