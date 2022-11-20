Lander University invites the community to join students, faculty and staff on campus for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Festivities will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Lander’s Assembly Plaza, the Front Lawn and nearby areas. The official tree lighting takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the Plaza. All activities and refreshments are free.
This year’s theme, A Vintage Christmas, recreates nostalgic moments of years past with horse-drawn carriage rides, ice skating, and a Ferris wheel. Guests can warm up by a bonfire while sipping on a hot beverage, step into a giant snow globe to recreate their favorite winter scene and visit the Holiday Village to make a stocking or elf hat.
The holiday classic A Christmas Story will play on a large movie screen outside and Santa will make an appearance on the steps of Jackson Library.
“This is the premiere event of the year for our students, faculty and staff, as well as the surrounding Greenwood community,” said Boyd Yarbrough, vice president for Student Affairs.
In continuing Lander’s commitment to civic engagement and serving the public good, students and guests will have the opportunity to create a stuffed animal toy that will be delivered to children in need, and pen a letter to those serving in our country’s armed forces.
At the conclusion of the evening’s festivities, guests are invited to enjoy a free concert by the Lander Wind Ensemble, starting at 8 p.m. in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium.
