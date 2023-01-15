Laurens County Council has approved conceptual drawings for the new Agriculture and Business Center, located at the Exchange Building in Laurens, which allows that multi-million project to move forward.
It was one of four Capital Projects Sales Tax projects on which council was briefed Tuesday evening by Andy Howard, the county’s director of parks, recreation and tourism.
It also is the largest of the 16 projects that will be financed by CPST, which a majority of Laurens County voters approved in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. The extra penny sales tax sunsets in 8 years - Council Chairman Brown Patterson said his expectation is by Christmas, dirt will be moving on all projects. Priority 1 on the list is County Parks, and Howard said that encompasses 25 parks all throughout Laurens County.
The Loop Trail, at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce behind the Laurens County Hospital, is the first completed project. Howard said it is done and walkable, as a center-of-the-county loop, but it is envisioned for “spikes” that allow walking to Laurens, and beyond to Gray Court, and to Clinton, and beyond to the mountains-to-the-sea Palmetto Trail. It is expected to connect to the very popular Swamp Rabbit Trail of Greenville County.
“They spent a million dollars a mile in Greenville County, and we built to their specs so we could connect,” Howard said; but The Loop Trail was accomplished for $260,000 out of a $300,000 budget.
Howard called the loop a “demonstration project” pointing the way to other trails’ connections.
The trails’ build-out might take 10 years, but Howard said, “I want to see it (done) in my lifetime.”
Howard said the Veterans’ Monuments and Memorial Park at the Laurens Library is designed and will be constructed by Keystone Monuments in Elberton, Georgia. Landscaping will be done by the county’s parks department.
Council also heard a request from the Laurens County Hall of Heroes about having a first responders tribute at this new monument, or at the current Veterans Affairs/Elections Office on Bolt Drive in Laurens. That matter was referred to the council’s Buildings and Grounds Committee.
Pertaining to parks, Patterson said the county is saving money because Howard is a certified installer of playgrounds and most of the parks countywide are getting new playground equipment. Howard said community groups are being solicited wherever possible to pitch in with the parks’ renovation work. “You want the community to have a vested interest in it,” he said.
An emphasis is placed on saving money - Howard said picnic tables were bought in-bulk from Robertson’s Ace Hardware because the price was lower than the state contract.
Splash pads are going to be installed in Joanna and Ware Shoals; some communities have taken on their own projects, Howard said, like Laurens building its splash pad and Gray Court renovating its park. “We are willing to help them with anything they need,” Howard said.
“You will see little things happening all over at different times,” he said, “and one big grand opening when it’s all done.”
Discussing the Agriculture and Business Center, Howard said it is patterned after the facility in Lincoln County, Georgia. Clemson Extension and SC Forestry will move into a small office building on that site, adjacent to much larger arena and banquet facilities. A building will house moveable stalls, and there will be places for RV parking and trailer wash-outs. The site has been expanded from 7 acres to 22 acres - Howard said a second phase is envisioned for a natural amphitheater and space for much larger events such as monster truck rallies and motor-cross competitions. That would drive tourism dollars Laurens County’s way, he said.
Phase 1 has not yet been bid, so it is impossible to project a completion date. Howard said different contractors will have different jobs, so separate portions of the venue can be under construction at the same time. A 2,800 sq ft building will come over from the Laurens County Airport - this is made possible by the CPST which also is funding a new airport terminal building.
Patterson said the CPST has been a boon to Laurens County because it has allowed county government to focus on other projects. For instance, the county was going to have to build evidence storage for the Sheriff’s Office; but since that project is part of CPST, the county was able to look at acquiring the former Winn-Dixie for Veterans Affairs and Elections/Registration, with a vision of having 911 dispatch and Emergency Medical Services possibly there as well.
The four reports on CPST projects - there are 16 projects in all financed by an extra penny sales tax - was part of the Laurens County Council’s Tuesday meeting of about 2 hours in length. The council gave the 2nd of 3 required readings to Project Mill 1 and 2 spec buildings - each about $7 million - fees-in-lieu-of-taxes, and discussed in closed session with no action taken a legal briefing related to an employment matter.
Council members also discussed what they envision for 2023, with an emphasis on constituents’ ideas, long-range projects, and updating the county comprehensive plan.
