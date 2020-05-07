Due to Covid-19 issues, Laurens 6 precinct will be moving to a new location beginning with the June 9 primary.
According to Lynne West, director of the Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections, the Laurens YMCA has declined to allow the use of their facility as a polling location.
Laurens District 55 administration has agreed to host Laurens 6 precinct at Laurens Elementary School (LES).
"Randy Dendy, principal of LES, offered his full backing and was wonderful to work with," said West.
Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections is in the the process of mailing new voter registration cards to all voters in the precinct.
"We appreciate the Y for its many years of service to the voters of Laurens County," said West.
