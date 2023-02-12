On Thursday, March 2 at 10 p.m., "Undercover: Caught on Tape" will air on A&E. A portion of the series will focus on Lauren's Chief of Police's time undercover, showing actual crime footage, interviews with Grounsell and interviews with an informant.
"This is the first series of its kind," Grounsell said. "And I am so excited to let people hear the stories that we have to keep to ourselves for so long."
At this point, A&E has only picked up the pilot episode of the show and will air it multiple times to test for viewership before continuing on with the series. Grounsell said that there is hope for continuation though, since they have already filmed interviews for later episodes.
"This is an opportunity for the network to showcase the talents of deep undercover work," Grounsell said. "With social media and mail operations, the true, in-person undercover work is a dying breed."
The community response thus far has already been overwhelming for Grounsell, as he has received numerous messages about the show, his work and more. He said that there have been other undercover police reaching out to thank him for sharing his story so others would know what they do.
Included in this were numerous features on podcast episodes to promote the show and an invite to speak and host a book signing at the May 23 through 24 National Narcotics Investigators Summit & NPLEx Conference on St. Pete Beach, Florida.
The pilot episode will feature one of Grounsell's interactions with a murder for hire as well as the stories of two other undercover police from around the country.
Watch the official trailer at https://vimeo.com/795649038.
