The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10am-4pm.
Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers.
Laurens Christmas Market will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10am-4pm.
The Dec. 10 market will be Presbyterian College Day, presented by Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. PC students can enjoy complimentary coffee, snacks and a cornhole tournament during the market hours. Discounts will also be available in select stores on the historic square.
Carriage rides will be available during market hours. Children are $7 and adults $10. Children 2 and under are free. Cash only.
Participating vendors on Dec. 10 include:
Lark Avenue Designs
Rocking K Apiaries
Creative Chick
Whistle Pig Art
Market entertainment on Dec. 10 includes:
10am-4pm - Laurens County Bookmobile
10:15am - Story Time
11am-Noon - Sing2Gether
12pm-12:30pm - Carolina Trailblazers Clogging
1pm-1:30pm - Laurens Academy Christmas Carols
3pm-4pm - LD55 Jazz Band
