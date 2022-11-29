The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers.

Laurens Christmas Market will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10am-4pm.  

On Friday, Dec. 2, the market will be open from 5:30pm-9:30pm. Participating vendors include:

Human Heart Soap Co.

Lark Avenue Designs

Nose Dive Aromas

Pottery by Christen

The River Goat

Rocking K Apiaries

Turn Back Time

Whistle Pig Art

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the market will be open from 10am-4pm. Participating vendors include:

Ember’s Artwork

Human Heart Soap Co.

Lark Avenue Designs

MaraBette & Co. Teas

Rocking K Apiaries

Turn Back Time

Vdovichenko Bee