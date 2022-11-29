The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers.
Laurens Christmas Market will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10am-4pm.
On Friday, Dec. 2, the market will be open from 5:30pm-9:30pm. Participating vendors include:
Human Heart Soap Co.
Lark Avenue Designs
Nose Dive Aromas
Pottery by Christen
The River Goat
Rocking K Apiaries
Turn Back Time
Whistle Pig Art
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the market will be open from 10am-4pm. Participating vendors include:
Ember’s Artwork
Human Heart Soap Co.
Lark Avenue Designs
MaraBette & Co. Teas
Rocking K Apiaries
Turn Back Time
Vdovichenko Bee
