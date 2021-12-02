The 2021 Laurens Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 at 5PM. The parade will take the same route as the 2021 LDHS Homecoming parade.
The route will be as follows:
Line ups will be along Laurens Street, Burns Street and Hampton Street. If you are involved with one of the groups, please make sure you have the instructions to help with drop off of participants at the staging areas. Anyone bringing dropped off to ride a float/entry should come into the staging area on W. Laurens Street from Church Street. You will be asked what entry you are going to and be directed to the location.
The parade route will be Laurens Street to the Square, take a right onto E. Public Square in front of City Hall, then a right onto Main Street at Earl Thomason Jewelers. The parade will continue up Main Street and end at the intersection of Main and Pinehaven.
This “reverse” direction will help with congestion and safety at the end. Participants can plan for pick up at the end in the EB Morse parking lot, Collyar Park, or Laurens Middle School parking lot.
2021 Main Street Laurens Christmas Parade Line-up:
1. Laurens City Police
2. Laurens High School NJROTC
3. American Legion 25
4. American Legion 25
5. City of Laurens Mayor & City Council
6. OPEN
7. Poplar Spring AME Church
8. Elite Home Care
9. Laurens City Fire Dept./LDHS Cheerleaders
10.OPEN
11. LDHS Freshman Princess - Emarie Bond
12.LDHS Sophomore Princess - Vanity Butler
13.LDHS Junior Princess - Kauree Munyan
14.LDHS Senior Princess - Jaylah Foggie
15.LDHS Homecoming Queen - Brianna Gregory
16.OPEN
17.HTYRA Tee-Ball
18.Laurens Academy Crusaders Cheerleaders
19.Firmin Ford
20.Firmin Ford
21.Cub Scout Pack 339
22.Verdin’s Too
23.Titlemax of Laurens
24.Jennifer Garrett - Keller Williams Real Estate
25. Hospice of Laurens County
26.Chris Callahan State Farm
27.Plum Crazy Racing
28.City of Laurens MAC Truck
29. LMSC Over All Sweetheart-Bayley Burns
30. Dial Sista/Cuz Brunch Squad
31. A2 Exterminators
32.LDHS Anglers
33.OPEN
34.Forty Fifth Ink
35.City of Laurens Recreation Department
36.City of Laurens Recreation Department
37.City of Laurens Recreation Department
38.OPEN
39.Riverside Garage & Tire
40.OPEN
41.Laurens Liberty Society
42.LDHS Baseball
43.Patterson Brothers Costumes
44.Sara Beth Jordan Boutique
45.Mattress By Appointment
46.Laurens Middle School
47.Fountain of Faith
48.Laurens County EMS
49.Northwest Exterminating
50.Rogers Ice Cream Truck
51.Rogers Ice Cream Van
52.OPEN
53.Malone’s Hauling
54.Malone’s Hauling
55.Laurens County Cruisers
56.Laurens County Cruisers
57.Laurens County Cruisers
58.OPEN
59.Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
60.Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
61.Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
62.LDHS Marching Band
63.OPEN
64.West Mimsville Farms
65.OPEN
66.Santa Claus
