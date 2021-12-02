Main Street Laurens announces lineup for 2014 Christmas parade

The 2021 Laurens Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 at 5PM. The parade will take the same route as the 2021 LDHS Homecoming parade.

The route will be as follows:

Line ups will be along Laurens Street, Burns Street and Hampton Street. If you are involved with one of the groups, please make sure you have the instructions to help with drop off of participants at the staging areas. Anyone bringing dropped off to ride a float/entry should come into the staging area on W. Laurens Street from Church Street. You will be asked what entry you are going to and be directed to the location.

The parade route will be Laurens Street to the Square, take a right onto E. Public Square in front of City Hall, then a right onto Main Street at Earl Thomason Jewelers. The parade will continue up Main Street and end at the intersection of Main and Pinehaven.

This “reverse” direction will help with congestion and safety at the end. Participants can plan for pick up at the end in the EB Morse parking lot, Collyar Park, or Laurens Middle School parking lot.

2021 Main Street Laurens Christmas Parade Line-up:

1. Laurens City Police

2. Laurens High School NJROTC

3. American Legion 25

4. American Legion 25

5. City of Laurens Mayor & City Council

6. OPEN

7. Poplar Spring AME Church

8. Elite Home Care

9. Laurens City Fire Dept./LDHS Cheerleaders

10.OPEN

11. LDHS Freshman Princess - Emarie Bond

12.LDHS Sophomore Princess - Vanity Butler

13.LDHS Junior Princess - Kauree Munyan

14.LDHS Senior Princess - Jaylah Foggie

15.LDHS Homecoming Queen - Brianna Gregory

16.OPEN

17.HTYRA Tee-Ball

18.Laurens Academy Crusaders Cheerleaders

19.Firmin Ford

20.Firmin Ford

21.Cub Scout Pack 339

22.Verdin’s Too

23.Titlemax of Laurens

24.Jennifer Garrett - Keller Williams Real Estate

25. Hospice of Laurens County

26.Chris Callahan State Farm

27.Plum Crazy Racing

28.City of Laurens MAC Truck

29. LMSC Over All Sweetheart-Bayley Burns

30. Dial Sista/Cuz Brunch Squad

31. A2 Exterminators

32.LDHS Anglers

33.OPEN

34.Forty Fifth Ink

35.City of Laurens Recreation Department

36.City of Laurens Recreation Department

37.City of Laurens Recreation Department

38.OPEN

39.Riverside Garage & Tire

40.OPEN

41.Laurens Liberty Society

42.LDHS Baseball

43.Patterson Brothers Costumes

44.Sara Beth Jordan Boutique

45.Mattress By Appointment

46.Laurens Middle School

47.Fountain of Faith

48.Laurens County EMS

49.Northwest Exterminating

50.Rogers Ice Cream Truck

51.Rogers Ice Cream Van

52.OPEN

53.Malone’s Hauling

54.Malone’s Hauling

55.Laurens County Cruisers

56.Laurens County Cruisers

57.Laurens County Cruisers

58.OPEN

59.Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

60.Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

61.Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

62.LDHS Marching Band

63.OPEN

64.West Mimsville Farms

65.OPEN

66.Santa Claus