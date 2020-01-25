The simple work of a carpenter stands out front of Chosen Generation Ministries. Its’s an outdoor community pantry.
What is that? It’s a free, unlocked set of shelves where needy people can pick up a few free items to get them by until the next money – paycheck, social security, government relief – arrives.
The sign says “Take what you need. Donate what you can.” The pantry has those who both take and give. Just as non-perishable food, toothpaste or toothbrush and toiletry items can be removed, so, too, can they be left.
“I believe, for the most part, people are good and honest,” said Pastor Gwendolyn Kinard. “If people take what they don’t need, well, we will restock it.”
Chosen Generation Ministries is located on U.S. 76, just east of Laurens, in a building once occupied by Laurens Equipment.
The pantry is for those who have fallen through life’s cracks.
“I think a lot of people may not want people to know they need help, so they’re not going to ask for it,” Kinard said. “I think they will utilize that service.”
The pantry is open, unlocked and unstaffed, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
