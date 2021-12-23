The City of Laurens continues to grow and their city council last week took up two items that will continue that trend.
“The City of Laurens is growing,” said Mayor Nathan Senn. “We continue to have good news.”
Council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance to annex 914 East Main Street into the city limits. According to Senn, the intent of the property is for the location of a new restaurant.
The site was the former location of Gwinn’s Siding on Hwy. 76. The proposed annexation closes another “donut hole” of properties on East Main Street that are not inside the city limits.
Council also unanimously approved the first reading of an amended ordinance regarding the sale of property to SK Builders. This involves the initial 66 acres being sold to SK Builders between the Ridge at Laurens and Fleming Street Extension.
The amended ordinance will involve the city selling additional property to SK Builders for $150,000. The addition to the initial tract of land will allow homes to be built closer to Exchange Drive.
The amended ordinance is approving just the boundary of the property. The layout of the neighborhood and traffic access to the property will be reviewed by the planning commission and brought to council at a later date.
Council unanimously approved second and final reading of their new business license ordinance. The revision brings their business license ordinance in compliance with state law.
Before and after the council meeting, council entered into executive session to discuss the city administrator vacancy.
