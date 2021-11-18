At Tuesday’s Laurens City Council, the council approved first reading on a 2022 business license ordinance .
This puts the city in line with South Carolina’s Business License Tax Standardization Act. It will become law on January 1, 2022.
According to Mayor Nathan Senn, the fee for business licenses in the City of Laurens may decrease with the new ordinance.
Parks & Recreation’s Jason Pridgen was in attendance to update the council on things going on in his department.
8U and 10U All-Star football were both in action Tuesday night hoping to take the next step in bringing a championship to Laurens.
The fall baseball season has ended and they are now working on the fields to have them ready for next baseball season.
Pridgen also let the council know that he and his department are working toward bringing back their senior programs. Senior programs were shut down due to COVID-19.
Pridgen also noted that basketball registration is still ongoing and will end on November 19.
