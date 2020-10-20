land sale

Laurens City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve first reading of an ordinance to sell 66 acres of land to a Greer developer that could pave the way for a 139-home development in Laurens.

Mayor Nathan Senn said the property is located behind The Ridge at Laurens.

The land will be sold for $350,000 to SK Builders. The plan is for a residential development with homes in the $200,000 to $300,000 range.

The conceptual plan calls for 139 single family residential lots, clubhouse, walking trails and a retention pond. The property will border Exchange Road and Fleming Street. 

Senn has been working behind the scenes to locate a developer for the land that the city has owned since 1947. Senn said that he toured numerous housing developments built by several builders before deciding on SK Builders.