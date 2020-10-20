Laurens City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve first reading of an ordinance to sell 66 acres of land to a Greer developer that could pave the way for a 139-home development in Laurens.
Mayor Nathan Senn said the property is located behind The Ridge at Laurens.
The land will be sold for $350,000 to SK Builders. The plan is for a residential development with homes in the $200,000 to $300,000 range.
The conceptual plan calls for 139 single family residential lots, clubhouse, walking trails and a retention pond. The property will border Exchange Road and Fleming Street.
Senn has been working behind the scenes to locate a developer for the land that the city has owned since 1947. Senn said that he toured numerous housing developments built by several builders before deciding on SK Builders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.