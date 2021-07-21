At their July meeting, the Laurens City Council approved the plan for Gibson Grove subdivision.
Building and Zoning Director Jeremy Hudson presented council with the revised plan. The original plan was presented to the planning commission on July 13. The planning commission suggested that the developer work toward adding more shared green space, trails, sidewalks, street lights, and to preserve more existing trees.
They also suggested to the developers to improve roads to avoid traffic issues. The Department of Transportation will conduct a traffic survey prior to construction.
The plan is to build 648 homes over the next six to ten years on the property next to the former Bi-Lo in Laurens. The starting price for these homes will range between $250,000 and $300,000. Right now, the realistic expectations are to build 100 homes per year.
Developers estimate that it will be a year before construction will begin.
The subdivision will have a Homeowners Association. Some amenities will be a pool, picnic shelter, ball fields, and walking paths. The entrance will be landscaped. There is an existing pond on the land.
The project will have two different builders. The right side will be built by Ryan Holmes and the left will be built by DR Horton.
Mayor Nathan Senn said that to his understanding the way the two different builders build their homes are different.
"DR Horton will build a certain number of homes at a time and Ryan tends to build the homes as they are sold," Senn continued.
Mayor Senn stated that there will be no entrance on Bryson Drive.
