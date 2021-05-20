At May's Laurens City Council meeting, a litter ordinance was passed on it's first reading.
Ordinance 5-21-02, plans to establish regulations for control of litter in the city. This ordinance will establish fines and sentences to community service by people convicted of littering once it is fully passed.
The ordinance will be in line with ordinances that the City of Clinton and Laurens County Council have adopted.
The ordinance will have fines attached to littering which when paid, the money will go to the city instead of Columbia like most fines do.
In other business, Patrol Sergeant Casey Jones was recognized by Chief Chrissie Latimore as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Jones was recognized for his work against drivers driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
At Tuesday’s meeting, city council also unanimously approved a budget for 2021-2022 during the first reading of the ordinance.
The budget totals $7,652,100, including $650,000 for the hospitality tax budget.
This budget includes raises for city employees.
The Police Department included raises of $2.00 per hour increases for Patrol, Master Patrol and School Resource Officers and $1.00 per hour increase for Sergeants, Lieutenants and Detectives. There is a 50-cents per hour increase in for Captains, Training Officers and Administration Staff.
The Laurens Fire Department along with Streets and Sanitation Department employees will receive a $1.00 per hour raise and everyone else employed by the city will receive a 50 cents per hour raise, pending final approval.
