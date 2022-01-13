Laurens City Council continued to cross T's and dot I's that will bring growth to Laurens in a special called meeting on Tuesday night.
Council unanimously approved final reading of an ordinance to annex 914 East Main Street into the city limits. According to Mayor Nathan Senn, the intent of the property is for the location of a new restaurant.
The site was the former location of Gwinn’s Siding on Hwy. 76. The proposed annexation closes another “donut hole” of properties on East Main Street that are not inside the city limits.
Council also unanimously approved final reading of an amended ordinance regarding the sale of property to SK Builders. This involves the initial 66 acres being sold to SK Builders between the Ridge at Laurens and Fleming Street Extension.
The amended ordinance will involve the city selling additional property to SK Builders for $150,000. The addition to the initial tract of land will allow homes to be built closer to Exchange Drive.
The amended ordinance is approving just the boundary of the property. The layout of the neighborhood and traffic access to the property will be reviewed by the planning commission and brought to council at a later date.
Council also approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning of a parcel of property on Exchange Drive.
The zoning will change from R-3 to B-4, which makes it consistent with adjoining properties, according to Senn.
Council originally passed the ordinance involving an exchange of property between the City of Laurens and Dominick Motors, Inc. in August of 2021.
Dominick Motors is currently located at 122 South Street and is owned by Jamie Dominick.
According to City Attorney Tom Thompson, an ordinance is required when conveying property. The ordinance allows the city and Dominick Motors to exchange deeds to the property on South Street and property on Exchange Drive.
Senn announced in August that the city will be using the property to build a splash pad. According to Senn, the funds for this project will come from the Capital Project Sales Tax.
