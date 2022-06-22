Laurens City Council got a sneak peek on Tuesday night at what the new municipal complex will look like near downtown Laurens.
Barry Agnew, CEO at Adeptus Architecture, presented drawings for the municipal complex that will consolidate the police and judicial functions for the City of Laurens. The location of the complex will be the current Laurens Police Dept. building, and former Laurens Fire Dept. building, on Laurens Street.
Funding for the renovation of the building will come from American Rescue Plan Act funding that was allocated to the city.
The concept for the renovation will be to utilize the existing police building and expand it to 17,000 square feet. Agnew said it was more cost efficient to renovate the existing structure compared to new construction.
The municipal complex will allow the Laurens Police Dept. to vacate the second floor of the Truist Building on West Main Street and consolidate all police functions into one building.
The new building will enlarge the existing courtroom to allow for jury trials and support spaces for judicial functions. A dedicated entrance will be designed for the police dept. and for the court system.
According to Agnew, drawings will be finalized in July and the project will go to bid in August. Construction could begin as early as September with a projected completion within eight months to one year.
