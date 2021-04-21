Elma Morrison, chair of the city’s historical markers committee, presented proposals for two locations to Laurens City Council at their meeting on Tuesday night.
The first marker would be at the corner of Hampton Avenue and Caroline Street, the Possum Hollow area. Morrison stated that the Bethel A.M.E. Church was located near this intersection on Caroline Street and was designed by African-American Architect Columbus White.
The next she presented was the Charles Duckett House at 109 Downs Street. Morrison stated that Mr. Duckett was a successful businessman and he built that house in 1895. Charles Ducket also operated a lumber yard in which, at the time, was the only one operating in the South by an African-American.
Naomi Broadway, from Family Promise of Laurens County, presented council with how they are helping the community through their program.
Family Promise of Laurens County is a program that “helps families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.” They are a two-woman staff with the help of volunteers from the community.
Most homeless shelters typically do not allow families, especially members of different genders, to stay together. Through this organization, they are allowed to.
With COVID-19, the day center can only host 2 families at a time, where their typical limit would be four families. They do have volunteers that host families outside the center and the churches it uses for sleeping areas. Local churches were originally going to rotate who hosted the sleeping areas weekly but because of COVID-19, the churches are rotating who provides the meals for the families.
Broadway stated at the meeting that right now there is one family in the shelter. “For more information on the organization and how you can help can be found at https://www.familypromiselaurenscounty.org/,” she said.
