Laurens City Council dealt with multiple ordinances on Tuesday night, passing all readings.
The second reading of an ordinance related to a revision on loitering and an ordinance establishing the standards for the placement of small wireless facilities in covered areas were passed.
An ordinance to donate a piece of property to Habitat for Humanity was passed on first reading. Habitat has identified two locations in Laurens for single-family housing.
First reading of an ordinance to purchase 407 Gordon Street passed. The owner of the property has approached the city about the land near the post office. The property is surrounded by property already owned by the city.
In other business, Calvin Whitmire updated City Council on Bridging the Gap. Whitmire spoke about how his program helped fix a basketball court in Hickory Tavern recently. He also spoke about an upcoming event that is planned for April which is the world's largest kickball festival.
Jason Tavenner, Director of Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, presented a resolution proclaiming March as Disabilities Awareness Month in Laurens.
