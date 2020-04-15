The City of Laurens announced on Wednesday that councilmember Johnny Kelly died of natural causes this afternoon at his home in Laurens.
Councilor Kelly represented Ward 3 in the City of Laurens for just over a year, having been elected in March 2019. Though his tenure on City Council was relatively short, Mayor Nathan Senn said that he had become a respected friend and colleague to his fellow council members.
“I appreciated Councilor Kelly because of his genuine kindness and natural curiosity,” said Mayor Senn, reflecting on his friendship and working relationship with Kelly. “Whenever we were faced with a problem, I could rely on him to do his best to find out all that he could about an issue rather than jump to conclusions. He was thoughtful and wanted to do the best job he possibly could for the City. He came into office with a laundry-list of items that needed to be addressed, and I appreciated the fact that he genuinely wanted to work together to fix things. He saw the potential of our City, and he had a common-sense approach to doing what needs to be done to achieve that potential. And, he did all this with a smile. You just couldn’t help but love the man. And I did. I know we all did.”
Other members of City Council have expressed their heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Linda Kelly, and the rest his family, and each offered their thoughts upon learning of his death:
“He was a gentleman," said Councilor Marian Miller. "He was a kindhearted person. He was passionate for his City. He respected everyone.”
“He was a peaceful man," said Councilor Alicia Sullivan. "He was a gentle spirit and was eager to learn. He was happy about his position - and that he was able to help out with getting those things done that he wanted to accomplish in his district.”
“I was just getting to know him, but he was a very kind man. I am just shocked," said Councilor Sara Latimore.
“He had shown a lot of interest in learning how to improve the City and he was catching on," said Councilor Johnnie Bolt. "He was taking part in discussions and making his voice heard for his district. In the short time he’d been on council, he had already shown he was going to work hard for the City.”
Councilor Kelly wrote a letter to the editor when he first announced his candidacy for City Council which began with the words, “I am all in until the end.” His own words may be the best to describe his life and service to our City.
