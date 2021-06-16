Laurens City Council approved a plan at their meeting on Tuesday night for a new subdivision in Laurens.
Building and Zoning Director Jeremy Hudson requested to council to approve the construction of a new subdivision called Laurens Station.
Laurens Station will be located by East Main and West Farley. It is slated to have 153 lots.
Ryan Holmes will be designing the homes that are meant to attract first-time home buyers. The subdivision plans on having sidewalks, streetlights, and a playground. They also plan to have a homeowner’s association.
The matter was approved unanimously but not without questions and concerns.
Councilman Bolt asked was the lot size above the minimum size of 50 feet wide. Hudson stated that the plan is to have the lots 53 to 55 feet wide, which is about the minimum.
Councilman Martin Lowry was disappointed to hear people complain about what the city needs more of, like restaurants, things for children, etc. but be against building new homes. “I know there is a market for theses houses. This attitude of I have mine, but you can’t have yours is wrong.”
“We cannot scare the public with lot sizes,” he continued.
Council also passed an ordinance that is in line with ordinances in the City of Clinton and Laurens County to establish litter control.
