Laurens City Council is one step closer to renaming a street to honor the memory of a former city councilman that passed away in 2020.
In a special called meeting on Tuesday night, city council passed first reading of two ordinances. A second reading will be needed to formerly pass each ordinance.
Ordinance 9-20-01, is the updated Parade, Event, Block Party, Performance, Filming, and Picketing Regulation Ordinance. The city has been working on this updated ordinance for several months.
Ordinance 2-21-01 paves the way for changing the name of Mock Street to Kelly Street. John B. Kelly served on City Council, representing District 3, beginning in March of 2018 until he died in 2020. Kelly lived on Mock Street until his death. Changing the name from Mock Street to Kelly Street will be to honor his service to his community.
Members of the community reached out to Councilwoman Cassandra Campbell about honoring Kelly.
