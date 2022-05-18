Laurens City Council passed second and final reading of a new ordinance that would limit the days and times that fireworks may be discharged in the city limits.
Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of the ordinance with Councilor Johnnie Bolt voting against the measure. Bolt voted against the ordinance because he stated that he didn't want to approve another holiday to shoot fireworks.
The new ordinance allows the sale and discharge of fireworks in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, beginning on June 19, 2022.
The new ordinance came about after council members discussed the idea of Juneteenth having the same fireworks legislation as July 4th, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Prior to the passage of the new ordinance, fireworks could only be sold and discharged on those holidays and designated preceding days.
The new ordinance allows for the sale of fireworks on June 16-19, December 22-January 1 and July 1-4, and in those years when July 4 falls on a Friday, the sale of fireworks will be allowed on July 5.
The ordinance only allows for the discharge of fireworks from 6pm-1am on June 19, July 4, December 25 and January 1 or the date that the City of Laurens recognizes these holidays.
In other business, council unanimously approved first reading of the budget for 2022-2023. The $8,178,868 budget does not include a tax increase.
Council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance to annex 1.27 acres, located at 785 E. Main Street in Laurens, into the city limits. This property is located behind Arby's and Zaxby's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.