Laurens City Council gave second reading to their budget ordinance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 on Tuesday night at their monthly meeting at City Hall.
A motion was made by Councilwoman Alicia Sullivan to amend the budget by adding $6,000 for historical monuments.
Councilman Martin Lowry questioned why she had not brought this up in the budget workshop or the first reading.
“This is not the way we do things," said Lowry. "We operate with transparency and it is not right to add something to the budget at the last minute.”
Sullivan replied with, “no one from the Mayor to City Attorney had told me about the procedure. I had to call Columbia for advice.”
City Attorney Tom Thompson was asked for his advice on the matter. He said that at this point it was not a good idea to amend the budget as it is in its final reading.
After the heated argument between Sullivan and Lowry, the budget of $7,473,300 was passed by majority vote. Mayor Nathan Senn assured Councilwoman Sullivan that there would be money to use for historical monuments.
Lester Young presented “Ban the Box” to the city council. Young asked the city of Laurens to look at changing the hiring process to give people with a felony record a better chance. This policy would take the question of “have you ever been charged with a felony” off the first part of a job application. This would then allow those who have been charged a better chance of getting to the second phase of job applications instead of eliminating them off as soon as they click yes.
Mayor Senn asked the question of whether this would allow for sex offenders to work for places like the parks and recreation. Young said that was a question that he gets a lot but reassured everyone that they do not want to put the city in harm's way. All he is asking from the city is to make it where people have a fair chance to get a second look and not just throw the application away because they have a felony on their record.
"It gives people a sense of self-worth back,” said Young.
Police Chief Chrissie Latimore updated the council on the state of the police department. Chief Latimore discussed programs that they are working on as well as things they had begun working on before COVID-19.
Latimore discussed how Laurens police are focused on serving. “Serve comes before protecting for a reason. That is because we are servants first. We treat everyone with dignity and respect.”
Laurens Police Department has 29 certified officers, 1 constable, and 4 civilians. According to Latimore, the officers are deeply embedded in Laurens as some serve on boards, attending food drives on days off, reading to school kids, and many other areas.
For the first 5 days, a new employee is put in the community as part of the community integration policy. All uncertified officers are not allowed to be on duty alone. They must be with a certified officer at all times. The police department is also looking to begin their crime watch program again in Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.