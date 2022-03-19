Laurens City Council held it’s March meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was brief and preceded the State of the City address.
Council approved a resolution by a 5 to 1 vote for a decorum and civility policy.
Mayor Nathan Senn described the resolution as a “tool that other cities have to set a set of standards in place for public meetings and for employee conduct. On the other hand, it is more than simply a set of rules or policies. It says something about who we are and what our priorities are.”
Senn continued by saying he believes this resolution doesn’t do anything but say “treat others how you want to be treated.”
“I think it would be a strong statement of leadership on part of city council to approve this resolution and show our community that we are committed to acting with civility toward each other.”
Councilman Martin Lowry made a motion to pass the resolution with Councilman Johnnie Bolt seconding the motion. Lowry then asked was there something specific that led to the creation of the resolution.
Mayor Senn answered by saying “it is hard to ask for others to do something if we are not willing to do it ourselves.”
Councilwoman Sara Latimore stated that "she is a person that never hollers but when asked a question, I don’t want an evasive answer. If you know the answers, answer me. Don’t let me keep asking the same question. And go completely off somewhere else."
Councilwoman Marian Miller said she wholeheartedly agrees. “We must show love and respect towards each other.”
“Respect is more than anything else,” said Miller.
Councilwoman Alicia Sullivan said she agrees with the resolution but hopes going forward that they are more inclusive on that end.
When Mayor Senn called for a vote on the resolution, Sullivan was the only member of council to vote against it.
A draft of the civility resolution accompanies this article
