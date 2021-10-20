At the Laurens City Council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Nathan Senn updated the community on the results from a workshop council had after the September meeting.
The workshop was to help the city identify areas of the community that would benefit the most from American Rescue Plan funds.
Some of the areas discussed were reimbursing LOST (local option sales tax) revenue as unrestricted funds. Fire equipment, mainly replacing a 40-year old fire engine was also on their list. Technology upgrades include but are not limited to fiber broadband on every street in the city, and modernizing police and municipal court facilities.
Mayor Senn said their goal is to use the one-time funds for long-term benefits.
In other business, Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda was present at the Laurens City Council Meeting Tuesday night to recognize a fellow police chief.
Chief Ledda recognized Laurens City Police Chief Chrissie Latimore. Latimore is the new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association.
Main Street Director Jonathan Irick presented city council with updates from Main Street Laurens.
During 2021 Squealin' on the Square, 16 teams competed in the BBQ cook-off. Of those teams, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Indiana were a few states represented.
Main Street is also working on The Wells-Clardy Cottage. The home was built in 1895 and is located at 409 W. Main Street. They are working to restore the home to become a short-term rental property. Main Street Laurens will be doing some fundraising in the future to help with the cost of restoring the home.
As the ongoing fight against litter in the City of Laurens continues, there will be a community meeting on October 23 at 9 AM. The meeting will be held at Springfield Baptist Church and is sponsored by Laurens City Council members. Community cleanup and community concerns will be the topics of discussion.
