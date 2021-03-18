Council members Marian Miller, Alicia Sullivan, and Sara Latimore began their new terms of office at Tuesday’s Laurens City Council meeting.
Council selected Miller to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem for the next two years. It was a unanimous decision.
City Council presented a new “revamped” agenda at Tuesday’s meeting. The new agenda features a Reports & Communication section. This new section will feature reports from the Parks and Recreation department, the Building & Zoning department, as well as reports from each of the councilors and the Mayor’s report.
March 2021 has been recognized as Developmental Disabilities Month. Mayor Nathan Senn presented Jason Tavenner, Director of the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, with the proclamation Tuesday night.
