Laurens City Council tabled a new ordinance at their monthly meeting this week that would allow the sale and discharge of fireworks in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday on June 19, 2022.
On June 15, 2021, the Senate unanimously approved the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery.
Council members discussed the idea of Juneteenth having the same fireworks legislation as July 4th and New Year’s Eve. Currently, fireworks can only be sold and discharged on those two holidays and designated preceding days.
The proposed ordinance states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to sell, offer for sale, or discharge in the municipal limits of the city any fireworks except for the period commencing December 15 through January 1, the June 19th holiday period, which for the purpose of this section shall consist of June 19 and the six preceding days, and the July 4 holiday period which for the purpose of this section shall consist of July 4 and the six preceding days, and in those years during which July 4 falls on a Friday, sales shall be allowed on July 5.”
After council members brought up how fireworks can affect veterans and pets, Mayor Nathan Senn offered to table the ordinance so that council can review the timeframe for the sale and discharge of fireworks in the city limits for New Year’s Day, July 4th and Juneteenth.
