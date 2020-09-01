Twenty BI-LO locations in SC and Georgia, not included in the purchase by Food Lion in June, were purchased by Alex Lee, Inc., according to a release by the company.
The BI-LO in Laurens and Clinton were not included in the purchase.
Food Lion announced on June 3 that it had entered into a transaction to purchase 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarket stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.
According to Southeastern Grocers, they are working to find a buyer for the BI-LO stores in Laurens and Clinton. Both locations were not included in the 62 stores purchased by Food Lion.
“We are excited to add these new locations to our retail store portfolio,” said Brian George, President & CEO, Alex Lee, Inc. “We have an opportunity to accelerate our growth in these markets while continuing to provide shoppers with a unique grocery shopping experience in their local communities.”
The stores will remain open as BI-LO stores until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from September to November 2020, pending customary closing requirements. Alex Lee plans to operate 15 of the stores under the KJ’s Market IGA brand and five stores under the Lowes Foods brand.
Alex Lee expects to hire more than 2,000 employees to continue to serve the communities where the 20 stores are located. Prior to the completion of the transaction, Alex Lee plans to meet with current BI-LO employees in those stores to discuss employment opportunities.
Locations to be converted to Lowes Foods
Milestone Plaza
3619 Pelham Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29615
(Greenville County)
120 Forum Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29229
(Richland County)
Chapin Center
1419 Chapin Road, Chapin, South Carolina 29036
(Lexington County)
3125 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, South Carolina 29414
(Charleston County)
Hanahan Crossing Shopping Center
1000 Tanner Ford Boulevard, Hanahan, South Carolina 29410
(Berkeley County)
Locations to be converted to KJ’s Market IGA
Lancer Square Shopping Center
1256 Highway 9 Bypass, West Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
(Lancaster County)
Belleview Square Shopping Center
1401 East Main Street, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730
(York County)
110 South Highway 52, Suite B, Moncks Corner, South Carolina 29461
(Berkeley County)
Lyman Corners Shopping Center
12189 Greenville Highway, Lyman, South Carolina 29365
(Spartanburg County)
Rockville Center
1021 South Pendleton Street, Easley, South Carolina 29642
(Pickens County)
Northside Shopping Center
1048 York Street Northeast, Aiken, South Carolina 29801
(Aiken County)
Midland Valley Plaza Shopping Center
4435 Jefferson Davis Highway #11, Clearwater, South Carolina 29822
(Aiken County)
Lake Greenwood Shopping Center
3353 Highway 72 221 East, Greenwood, South Carolina 29649
(Greenwood County)
3575 Maybank Highway, Unit L, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455
(Charleston County)
New Ellenton Village Shopping Center
603 Main Street North, New Ellenton, South Carolina 29809
(Aiken County)
Pageland Plaza
501 South Pearl Street, Pageland, South Carolina 29728
(Chesterfield County)
55 Carolina Square, Edgefield, South Carolina 29824
(Edgefield County)
Twin City Crossing Shopping Center
249 West Columbia Avenue, Batesburg, South Carolina 29006
(Lexington County)
3457 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906
(Richmond County)
Windsor Place Shopping Center
2512 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815
(Richmond County)
