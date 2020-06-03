Food Lion announced today it has entered into a transaction to purchase 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarket stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.
According to reports, the acquisition means the BI-LO in Laurens and Clinton are slated to close. Both locations were not included in the 62 stores purchased by Food Lion.
A list of acquired locations can be found here.
The acquired stores will remain open as BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021, pending regulatory approval and customary closing requirements. Food Lion plans to operate all the stores under the Food Lion banner.
Food Lion expects to hire more than 4,650 associates to serve customers at the 62 new stores.
