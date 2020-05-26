The Laurens and Clinton libraries are now open for curbside pickup and reservations for computer use.
Library director Ann Szypulski asks library patrons to help out by following the steps below:
- Call the library to arrange for books. Give the titles or authors you want or tell what you like to read and they will come up with some great selections for you. You can also place books on hold by going to www.lcpl.org.
- When the books have been gathered, you will be contacted to see when you can pick them up.
- Come to the library at the specified time and look for a red bag with your name on it near the front door. You can take the bag with you and reuse.
- Due dates are extended and any overdue fines are waived. Please return books in the outside book drops.
For computer use:
- Call your library location to schedule the time you would like to use a computer.
- When you arrive, your reservation and the number of your computer station will be waiting for you. Please arrive 10-15 minutes prior to your appointment. Computer use is limited to one hour per day per person.
The library is offering many services by phone, including getting a library card number or PIN number, composing a resume, printing remotely or answering reference questions.
Call 864-681-7323 for Laurens or 864-833-1853 for Clinton for more information on any of the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.