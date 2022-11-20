The City of Clinton and the City of Laurens will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of November 20 due to the observation of the Thanksgiving holidays on Thursday and Friday.
In Clinton, the collection schedule for the week of November 20 will be as follows:
Monday, Nov. 21 – no change
Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 22
Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23
No garbage will be collected on Thursday, Nov. 24 or Friday, Nov. 25
In Laurens, the collection schedule for the week of November 20 will be as follows:
Wednesday route will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23
Friday route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26
Laurens City Hall will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.