The Christmas season is here and Laurens and Clinton are ramping up to make the holidays one to remember.
Main Street Laurens and the Laurens YMCA will present the Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:15pm on the historic square. Stores will be open late for shopping. Photos with Santa will be at Verdin's Too but reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased at the Laurens YMCA.
The Laurens Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5pm. Registration information is available at www.Mainstreetlaurens.org.
The Clinton Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10am. The Clinton Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6pm at 211 North Broad Street.
O’Lighted Night, a light show in Clinton, will begin on Dec. 2 and run through Jan. 2.
No word yet on the fate of the Mount Olive Christmas Parade, a favorite among locals along the Indian Mound Road area of Laurens County. According to their Facebook page, the parade will not be held in 2021.
